Titanic: this is the Irish boy in the movie at 30

The movie Titanic directed by James cameron premiered in 1996 and in this 2022 it will be 25 years since the public forever fell in love with the love story of Rose and Jack aboard the cruise ship that crashed into an iceberg in the middle of a frozen ocean.

Titanic. Source: Terra archive

There were many characters he had. Titanic because James cameron it had to represent the reality of different social classes. One of the secondary and more sympathetic was the character of the Irish boy who travels with his mother and sister on board the cruise.

The Irish boy in a scene. Source: Instagram @fansdelshow

The truth is that the actor Reece Thompson, He was only 5 years old when he made this cameo for the film but recently confessed that he continues to receive royalties for his appearance in the film that was a box office record. It turns out that every quarter, he receives checks for between $100 and $300.

The Irish boy. Source: Instagram @fansdelshow

In 1997 when he made his participation in Titanic he and his family received a payment of $30,000 dollars and now he confesses that the most difficult thing was to do the Irish accent. “If you listen carefully, it doesn’t sound too Irish. It just sounds soft. I remember trying to mimic what the language consultant was telling me… It’s as close as I ever got,” he confessed. Reece Thompson.

The Irish Boy and Reece Thompson today. Source: Instagram @fansdelshow

Currently the actor looks very different since he is 30 years old and changed his profession. But there are features that he maintains and that can be compared with the photographs of him and the plans that were made of him on tape when he was little, such as his eyes. He is currently the director of digital marketing for Brian Head Resort, a ski and snowboard hotel in Utah.