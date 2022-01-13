Travel agencies and private tour guides banned in Cuba, the Government responds to entrepreneurs

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, María Elena Feitó Cabrera, ratified the prohibition of the private exercise of the service of tourist guides and travel agencies In a letter sent to a group of Cubans who demanded the legalization of these occupations, Cuban self-employed Rogers Guilarte reported on his social networks.

Guilarte, who worked as a tour guide, published the letter sent by Feito Cabrera to six promoters of this economic activity, in which the official stated that these tasks are “associated with tourism products developed and marketed by the entities of the tourism business system in Cuba.”

“In accordance with the policy of the Ministry of Tourism, They are not allowed to be marketed by natural persons, nor to be authorized to practice by micro, small and medium-sized private companies, non-agricultural cooperatives and self-employed workers, “the letter added.

The letter responds to a meeting held by the Cuban authorities on September 23 with “a group of promoters of tourist guides”, in which They demanded the right to exercise economic activity privately.

Guilarte, in a publication made in the Facebook group “Tourist Guides for their legalization as TCP”, stated that a group of private workers dedicated to said occupation began to demand the legalization of the exercise in February of last year Through letters sent to the Cuban Presidency, the Council of State and Ministers, the Cuban National Assembly, the Ministries of Labor and Social Security and the Ministry of Tourism.

As a result of the requests, two meetings took place: “a joint one with the participation of vice ministers of the aforementioned ministries and a second with the advisers of the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, where all the compelling reasons including comparisons with countries were presented. socialists (like Vietnam) so that the activity was released and a corresponding tax policy was established, which would also give the possibility of employment to many retired professionals and young mothers that they cannot exercise at the rate of the tourist companies of the State “, affirmed Guilarte.

“Today, we are faced with this letter with bad wording and misconceptions, where there is talk of ‘belonging’ instead of relevance and We are branded as ‘promoters of tourism guides’ when we are, for the most part, trained and prepared guides (without false modesty) by prestigious educational institutions, with a wealth of experiences and years in the union that could only be ignored by those who do not have a vast understanding of our professional qualities, “he added.

The Cuban self-employed described the minister’s response as a “deliberate act of government incongruity”, because he questioned that while Miguel Díaz-Canel “urges to unblock, listen and promote,” other officials “hinder, lethargy or destroy the hopes of citizens (…) to contribute from a dignified and legal job with the responsibility of contributing to the growth of the nation”.

“It is unacceptable, outrageous and extremely disappointing to perceive that the ‘evaluations’ that supposedly would take into account the needs of this union that does not intend to compete with the large conglomerates of the State in tourism, they were just a game of litanies to take us to the point where we are and from where we interpret, we bet on giving up due to fatigue “added the Cuban tour guide.

Guilarte stated that will continue to require approval of such activities as part of the private sector, because they “have plenty of arguments” and “lack reasons” to accept the Government’s response that “describes the Ministry of Tourism as an immovable monolith that cannot and does not intend to temper itself with current times, with the needs of citizens who only pretend bring food to the table of their families. “

Tourism and the activities associated with it is one of the most lucrative businesses of the Government and the military conglomerate GAESA. In the last decades, private entrepreneurship has meant competition for those businesses.

The controversy between private workers linked to tourism and the Government began in February 2021, when tour operators and travel agencies appeared on the list of the 124 groups of economic activities prohibited to exercise “on their own.”

However, in June of last year through Resolution 132/21 of the Ministry of Tourism it was established that “national travel agencies “will be the only ones authorized to carry out procedures such as issuing, receiving and attending to tourists, the representation of foreign tour operators, and the design and marketing of tourist packages.

Then, in the Official Gazette No. 94 of August 19, the activities of travel agencies and tour operator services reappeared. among those prohibited for the private sector.