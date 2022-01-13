TV Azteca live, Tigres vs. Santos Laguna LIVE via TUDN: transmission for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX | Today’s matches of matchday 1 in Mexico | SPORT-TOTAL

Tigers vs. Santos Laguna they play at the end of day 1 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament of the MX League this Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 9:06 pm (Peruvian time) at the TMS Corona stadium. The game will be broadcast on TUDN and TV Azteca.

The start of the second championship of the season has been marked by coronavirus infections. The duel between ‘Laguneros’ and ‘Felinos’ was supposed to take place last Saturday, January 8, but the clash was postponed due to the positive cases in the cast of Miguel Herrera.

What time does Santos Laguna play vs. Tigres UANL for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX?

Mexico – 8:06 pm

Peru – 9:06 pm

Colombia – 9:06 pm

Ecuador – 9:06 pm

Venezuela – 10:06 pm

Bolivia – 10:06 pm

Argentina – 11:06 pm

Chile – 11:06 pm

Paraguay – 11:06 pm

Uruguay – 11:06 pm

Brazil – 11:06 pm

Spain – 3:06 am (January 13)

Since then, the whole of the north has been able to recover some troops. However, the ‘Piojo’ Herrera will lose other important men such as Nicolás López, Luis Quiñones, Javier Aquino, Edgar Dueñas and Raymundo Fulgencio.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX?

TUDN and TV Azteca These are the signals enabled to watch the Liga MX Clausura 2022 match that will present Tigres with the presence of its best offensive men, the French Florian Thavin and Andre Pierre Gignac, joined by Carlos González.

“It was difficult, we were prepared to play on Saturday and the wave of infections came. It has been an arduous week, training with only 10 or 12 players from the first team, today we work with quite a few from the group of players ”, commented the DT about what he experienced.

On his side, Santos Laguna is the other side of the coin, since the team trained by Pedro Caixinha did not register problems with COVID-19, despite the fact that, before the premiere of the Clausura 2022, the organization detected 39 cases among the 18 clubs .

On the eve of the clash, the player Matheus Dória commented on what is to come in the contest. “We started a new cycle, with a new way of playing, now we focus more on the possession of the ball, we are comfortable with Pedro’s (Caixinha) idea of ​​the game,” he said.

Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL: probable alignments

Santos Laguna: Acevedo; Orrantia, Torres, Dória, Campos, Gorriarán, Prieto, Preciado, Otero, Lozano, Jeraldino.

UANL Tigers: Guzman; Rodríguez, Salcedo, Purata, Angulo, Pizarro, Vigón, Córdova, Thauvin, González, Gignac.

Where will Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX?

