Twitter Co-Founder Creates Fund To “Minimize Legal Headaches That Discourage Creators From Developing Bitcoin”

Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday the creation of a non-profit foundation intended to provide legal assistance to the developers of the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

The so-called Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund seeks to “minimize legal headaches that discourage ‘software’ creators from actively developing Bitcoin,” Dorsey explained in an open letter.

“The bitcoin community is currently the subject of litigation on several fronts. […] The main goal of this fund is to defend developers from lawsuits related to their activities in the bitcoin ecosystem, including finding and hiring defense attorneys, developing a litigation strategy and paying legal bills, “he explained.

He also pointed out that your services will be free and the team will initially be made up of “part-time and volunteer attorneys.”

The foundation’s first case will focus on the so-called Tulip Trading lawsuit, in which a group of programmers have been sued for bitcoin losses related to the defunct Mt. Gox exchange.

Jack Dorsey resigned as CEO of Twitter in late November 2021 and currently runs his digital payments company Block.

