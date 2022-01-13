UFC: Conor McGregor claims to be the highest paid athlete in the world: He makes $ 8.6 million USD per minute!

Admin 19 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

UFC The Irishman surpasses Canelo Álvarez, Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor stands out as the highest paid athlete in the world.
Reuters / Getty images

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

They deliver “new cars” to Cuban athletes and respond by thanking Fidel Castro

A row of shiny cars parked at the entrance of the Ciudad Deportiva, in Havana, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved