UFC: Conor McGregor claims to be the highest paid athlete in the world: He makes $ 8.6 million USD per minute!

Conor McGregor He boasted this Wednesday on social networks that he had been the highest paid athlete in 2021. The UFC fighter claimed a profit of $ 8.6 million per minute.

Through an image on Instagram, ‘Notorious’ showed his income, where he far surpassed great athletes such as Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Tom Brady, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo. The information was originally published by Ladbrokes, which was taken up by McGregor.

‘Notorious’ was already awarded in 2020 the distinction of being the athlete with the highest income, and although he only had one fight in the Octagon took it upon himself to maximize his money from the sale of his brand of whiskey. While last year he had a couple of matches against Dustin Poirier.

The UFC star consolidated in total with $ 8,695,652 dollars, destroying his competition in a great way. Mexican Saúl Álvarez took $ 444,444 every minute. While the podium is completed by Tom Brady, who generated up to $ 37,500 USD.

As for football, Neymar and Crsitiano Ronaldo made it into the top five. The PSG star exceeded $ 32,000 per minute. Below is CR7 for $ 18,662 every 60 seconds.

In previous weeks, reports had already indicated that Conor was the highest paid fighter of 2021 in the UFC, although the earnings he received from the PPV and other concepts were not yet added. Now it looks like the Irishman will remain the most successful in that arena as he prepares for his return to the Octagon.