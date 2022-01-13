Venezuela, among the eight countries that lose the right to vote at the UN due to lack of payment

RFI

Eight states, including Venezuela, Iran and Sudan, have lost their right to vote at the UN due to excessive debt to the organization, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced to members of the General Assembly on Tuesday night.

Venezuela has been on the UN delinquent list since 2016 when it began to accumulate pending issues that prevented it from having a vote within the international organization

The oil nation must pay a minimum of almost 40 million dollars to get off the list of defaulters that make up 10 other countries in 2022, according to an official document from Secretary General Antonio Guterres where he explains that the sanction is established in Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations.

This provision establishes that the countries will not be able to vote when the outstanding amount “is equal to or greater than the total of the dues for the previous two full years.”

40 million debt

The amount of almost 40 million dollars that Venezuela must pay in order to reduce its debt and resume its ability to vote in the General Assembly is the highest on the list, and is part of the obligations that have been pending for five years, because This is not the first time this has happened to the country.

It started in 2016 when the debt was three million dollars. In 2017 it was repeated when the amount amounted to 24 million dollars. In 2018 it also happened when the minimum to pay was raised to 25 million dollars. In 2020, Venezuela re-entered the list of defaulters, in which it is now ratified in 2022.

Neither Nicolás Maduro’s ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, nor the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reacted to Guterres’ announcement. The last time Moncada made a public statement was when he reported in December that the UN recognized the Maduro government as the country’s legitimate president, thus explaining the government’s presentation of credentials.

In any case, Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations also provides that the General Assembly may authorize States to maintain their right to vote “if it concludes that the delay is due to circumstances beyond their control.” . The Nicolás Maduro regime has said that its financial problems are the fault of an alleged economic blockade imposed mainly by the United States.

In addition to Iran, Sudan and Venezuela, the other five countries that have lost their right to vote are Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The annual budget of the UN, approved in December, is around 3,000 million dollars and that of its peacekeeping missions, adopted separately in June, is 6,500 million.