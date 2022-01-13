Víctor Mesa’s son returns to Cuba who plays for Miami Marlins

Víctor Mesa and controversy over residence in the United States

At the beginning of January, it emerged that the former player and director of baseball in Cuba, Víctor Mesa, had been denied residency in the United States after declaring himself communist and “snitch” at a Miami channel show Univista TV, in July 2020.

The Mesa patriarch wanted to settle in South Florida to boost his sons’ career in the Major Leagues. According to a report by Full swingAt the beginning of December 2021, the channel “La Voz de Vueltabajo” assured its followers of this news and added that the former gardener from Las Villas and the Cuba teams had appealed and was awaiting resolution.

The news has not been confirmed or denied by sources close to Mesa, but the Cuban official press continues to exploit the issue. On December 16, 2021, a state podcast Radio Rebelde described the case as “naked pressure” against the veteran athlete.

“They have denied him residency there for honestly saying what he thinks,” they added.

While the official spokesman Reinier Duardo affirmed that this “is the recipe for every artist or athlete who leaves Cuba. They must pay their share of humiliation. The program to break them is to force them to speak out against the Revolution, the Cuban government and then pressure them to do what we have already seen many do ”.

Supposedly, the refusal would be given by Mesa’s comments on the program Cano Sports from Univista TV on July 12, 2020, where he confirmed that he was still a “communist” even though he lived in Miami.

“I’m here, I’m there, I’m lucky to be in both places”Mesa said and then declared: “Yes, I am a communist.”

After the death of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, Mesa said on national television that “he was like a father to me.”

“I feel blessed to have met Fidel and to meet Raúl [Castro]. (…) And I am from one side, we cannot be on two sides. I’m from the Cuban side. (…) Víctor Mesa does believe in Fidel and believes in the Revolution and I am in Cuba ”.