Violeta Isfel closes her hamburger business, for a while | AFP

The famous actress and businesswoman, Violeta Isfel, has been sharing with us the process of her hamburger business, since the world situation began, she decided to undertake this draft and do your best to generate income for your family.

However, sometimes it is better to take complicated decisions but necessary, as it is on this occasion that one of its premises had to be closed due to the increase in rents, something that she assures was excessive.

Apparently the shopping center in which the burgers of the famous increased too much their prices and it could have been a very bad thing for business to leave her with a lot of debt.

She has always proven to be very professional and keep your feet on the ground, ensuring that in these moments that you do not owe anyone you prefer backing out for some time and perhaps very soon he will return, something that he discussed with his workers who did not understand everything very well.

This decision could be the best she could have made, if she had stayed in that place she could have had significant losses and what she needs is to save a little to invest again.

Isfel Burguers will have a break, a difficult decision that the actress had to make.



Perhaps hamburgers that have given so much to talk about will return very soon, while many Internet users thought that perhaps it was something strange on her part, others were always supporting her.

For now, she will continue to strive to raise the necessary money and perhaps resume this project that has also achieved some popularity, showing that she is also good with numbers and that this is not a see you soon, but a see you soon.

In Show News we will continue to share news about Violet Isfel is a business, as well as in case she gets a project as an actress and the best news from the world of entertainment.