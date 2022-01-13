Wall Street closed green despite annual inflation data in the United States

File photo: Stockbrokers work on Wall Street in New York (EFE / Justin Lane)



Wall Street closed in green this Wednesday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose 0.11% despite the highest inflation data in 40 years in the US.

According to data at the end of the session on the New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones added 38.30 units, to 36,290.32; Y the selective S&P 500 rose 0.28% or 13.28 points, to 4,726.35.

The Nasdaq, which brings together the most important technology companies, rose 1.23% or 34.94 integers, to 15,188.39.

The year-on-year inflation rate in the United States rose to 7% in December, two tenths above that of November and the highest figure recorded since 1982.

The New York stock market reacted by buying shares, since the figure was in line with estimates and future Federal Reserve measures are taken for granted, according to analysts.

The market already rose on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calmed fears of a faster-than-anticipated withdrawal of stimulus.

Stock photo of workers at the New York Stock Exchange (USA). EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE



Powell said that the US economy is strong, but assured that The central bank will prioritize the fight against inflation and will raise interest rates as many times as it deems necessary this year.

After the rise in recent days, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond stood at 1.738%.

Investors are on the lookout for the banking earnings season that begins Friday and will show how rising US consumer prices have weakened.

By sectors, earnings predominated, led by basic materials companies (0.96%), non-essential goods (0.64%) and technology (0.44%). Only the health sector ended in the red (-0.26%).

Among the 30 listed companies of the Dow Jones, the increases of Salesforce (1.27%), Nike (1.26%), Caterpillar (1.11%) and Microsoft (1.04%) stood out.

In contrast, the most affected were Goldman Sachs (-3.15%), Johnson & Johnson (-0.79%) and Walgreens (-0.77%).

In other markets, Texas oil rose to $ 82.64 a barrel, and at the close of the session gold was at $ 1,827 an ounce and the dollar was weakening against the euro, with a change of 1.1446.

With information from EFE

