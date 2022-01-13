Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Thursday, January 13

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You go out of limitations and regain faith in yourself. You will enjoy greater stability when it comes to your romantic relationships. You will not limit yourself in anything. Your talent to create, communicate, express, is at its best. Take the opportunity to get involved in new projects. Lucky numbers: 16, 30, 1.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your word will be your most powerful weapon today. You can convince even the most incredulous. You will be very popular, especially with people of the opposite sex. Love has many pleasant surprises in store for you, so there will be no more complaints. Lucky numbers: 19, 5, 31.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your plans might be upset, but after all, this will work in your favor. An encounter with someone special will put you in front of the doors of love. Be flexible and cooperative with others. Do not resist change since it suits you like never before. Lucky numbers: 11, 36, 2.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will enjoy luck in game and in love. You now have the power to overcome the negative. Your decisions will be very successful. A new mission in your life beautifies your existence. Beings of light help you and guide you along safe, stable and calm paths that will lead you to success. Lucky numbers: 3, 29, 18.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You now have the energy and power to earn money and above all to manage it properly. You will be extremely intuitive, so much so that you will be amazed yourself. What you sow today will bear fruit for many years. Home and community issues are emphasized. Lucky numbers: 40, 12, 9.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Now you will like to carefully observe every person who enters your circle of friends for the first time. You will search beyond appearances. Your personal values ​​have changed. Take your time today and always to analyze where you are going and with whom you want to go hand in hand. Lucky numbers: 17, 10, 3.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Affective ties that were not founded on firm or stable foundations are broken. You come out of stifling and limiting commitments. You open yourself up to new relationships with more mentally evolved people. Value those things that cannot be bought with money. Lucky numbers: 23, 9, 21.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Get out of trifles and complexes that do not allow you to function effectively in your personal life. Family tragedies are over. Comply with them, but to the best of your ability. Take your place and remember that we are all children of God and that no one is better than you. Lucky numbers: 5, 13, 43.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will meet nice people, full of energy and with many desires to progress and live life without complexes or emotional ties. Your time to reap what you have sown has come. You will be able to have the money for the expenses that you may have in the immediate future. Lucky numbers: 25, 13, 7.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Manifest all that positive aggressiveness that you have within you and go without any fear towards that person you want to conquer. Your public image and your natural wisdom will open doors that were previously closed to you. No matter how old you are, jump into the networks of conquest. Lucky numbers: 1, 44, 26.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will eradicate from your mind and heart the memory of someone for whom you suffered and sacrificed yourself. The madness of love ended for you, no more tears, no more suffering. You are now oriented towards greater achievements in your life. It is time to claim what belongs to you. Lucky numbers: 21, 18, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Put into action those projects that you have been planning for so long. Go in search of new sources of inspiration. Stay flexible, receptive to any new ideas they may offer you. Don’t stop your creative process. Get where you deserve to be, at the top. Lucky numbers: 45, 19, 3.