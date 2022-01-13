“We can leave very proud of the game, we need a little more patience”

2022-01-12

The technician of the Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernández, he was disappointed by the 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, but considered that “it is a turning point in sensations.”

“It was clear to me that it was a day of courage, of responsibility with the ball and of getting rid of the complexes,” he said. Xavi in the press conference after the match, adding that it is also a day “to go with your head held high despite the defeat.”

“I could have won so much the Real Madrid like Barcelona, we have dominated them in many moments, but in the end due to our mistakes of not stopping against us we have had to take risks and they have taken advantage of that, “he said. Xavi.

