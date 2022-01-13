2022-01-12
The technician of the Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, he was disappointed by the 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, but considered that “it is a turning point in sensations.”
“It was clear to me that it was a day of courage, of responsibility with the ball and of getting rid of the complexes,” he said. Xavi in the press conference after the match, adding that it is also a day “to go with your head held high despite the defeat.”
“I could have won so much the Real Madrid like Barcelona, we have dominated them in many moments, but in the end due to our mistakes of not stopping against us we have had to take risks and they have taken advantage of that, “he said. Xavi.
“It is a turning point in sensations, but we are saddened by the result,” added the Barça coach.
“It is a very bad feeling for the defeat and on the other hand we can leave very proud of the game, we need a little more patience, a little more responsibility with the ball, but we are on the right track,” he insisted Xavi.
The players “have the feeling that we have had the pass to the final, that we have dominated Madrid, that we have squeezed them, we can feel proud and if there is a moment that we have to lose, it is like today ”, said the coach of the Barça.
“The Barça has also deserved to go to the final, the Madrid he has played his tricks very well, he has been very strong on the counter, but the team (it has been good, the team has competed in the most form of Spain, this is the way ”, concluded Xavi.