Well-being – Chronicle

Paul Maldonado

It means a good life or a desirable life that differs in different cultures. In the western tradition, the meaning of well-being is defined as: happiness, fulfillment of desires, satisfaction of needs, achievement in quality of life, excellence, among others.

In an overview, well-being is divided into two traditions that are marked by each other: the first deals with happiness, positive and negative feelings; and, which measures personal potential, conscious self-evaluation of living conditions. Among the types of well-being are: Hedonic Well-being: This places its main interest in the study of subjective well-being, that is, it tries to measure and study the positive and negative sensations that an individual encompasses in their daily life. This well-being is called “the average utility over a period of time, and utility is understood as the feeling of complacency or stress at a particular moment.” Economic Well-being: It differs from the hedonic tradition because its vision is mainly materialistic. In this approach the measure of well-being is at scale, where people solve everything with money.

In practice, the mainstream of each person’s economy would be represented by the income they generated. This current had serious shortcomings, since, for example, a higher level of financial income could decrease personal well-being in the event that the resources were used for the consumption of negative goods. Subjective well-being: This concept is associated with the perception that people would have of their own living conditions. Healy (2005) conceives it as a “self-perception” about the good things or moments that life as a whole has had, focusing on personal fulfillment, the meaning of life and how pleasant it has been in the person. So the material is not relevant, but the feelings generated and established in people of the good or achievement achieved. Layard (2005), establishes that subjective well-being is directly affected by seven factors that are: family relationships, financial situation, work, community and friends, personal freedom and personal values. Eudaimonic Well-being: This type of well-being considers pleasure as a consequence of personal fulfillment and growth, in a sense, it establishes that personal growth gives meaning to life, Norton (1976) established that eudaimonia was a doctrine in which each person is obliged to know and live the truth of his own nature. Many psychologists have come to compare the concept of good living with that of eudaimonic well-being; since this one would consider pleasure understanding it as a consequence of personal fulfillment and growth, worrying to a greater degree about how personal fulfillment gives meaning to life, rather than to the positive or negative feelings that the person has. Psychological well-being: It has its roots in the eudaimonic approach, but considering the development of capacities and personal growth, both becoming the main indicators of positive functioning. Burton (2006) suggested a multidimensional model of psychological well-being, which is composed of six dimensions, Self-acceptance since the individual must try to feel good even when he knows his limitations; positive relationships with other people; Autonomy, that is, to settle on the person’s own convictions, to maintain independence and personal authority; Mastery of the environment, which is the ability of a person to choose or create favorable environments to satisfy their own wants and needs; the Purpose of life when setting goals and objectives in it; and, Personal growth, which is the effort to develop and continue to grow as a person, maximizing their capabilities.

Psychosocial Well-being: It is made up of Psychological Well-being and Social Well-being, since both are interested in the same psychological process. However, social welfare makes an assessment of the circumstances and the functioning of a society. Its main dimensions correspond to social integration, referring to the quality of personal and social relationships; Social Acceptance, that is, the sense of belonging to a group; Social Contribution by feeling like a vital member of society; Social Update, since institutions and society interact with each other because they are dynamic and functional entities; Y; Social coherence, referring to the capacity that you have as a person to understand social dynamics.