What could happen if Australia revokes Djokovic’s visa again

(CNN) – Although Novak Djokovic’s visa was restored on Monday and he was released, the Australian Immigration Minister could once again revoke his visa and start the deportation procedure. Everything would be defined in the next few hours.

Justin Quill, a partner at an Australian law firm in Melbourne, offers us some insights into what to expect in this legal confrontation.

Why is the decision taking so long? The government “already suffered great embarrassment on Monday when it had to dramatically capitulate in federal court,” Quill told CNN. “They just can’t afford, from a popularity standpoint, for that to happen again.”

In part, that may be why Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is delaying his decision, and in part also because, with the stakes, the government wants to create an airtight case.

Could Djokovic appeal again? Yes, even if Hawke decides to revoke Djokovic’s visa, the tennis star could apply to the judge for an injunction. During that extra time, you could stay in the country and appeal the decision. But “you can’t appeal just because you want to appeal,” Quill said; Djokovic would have to prove to the judge that he has valid reasons to protest the decision.

Could the government let Djokovic stay? Hawke could choose to let the tennis star stay in the country if the government does not have sufficient grounds to deport him. They may “not be able to pull the trigger … because they might think this is absolutely not bulletproof,” Quill said.

What is the decision period? There are none, from a legal point of view. But waiting until the tournament is underway to revoke Djokovic’s visa would be a political and public relations “disaster” for the government, Quill said.

Meanwhile, Djokovic already has a rival for his Australian Open debut.

If allowed to stay in the country, nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will begin his defense of the title with a match against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the tournament, according to the draw on Thursday.

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal is in the same half of the picture as No. 1 seed Djokovic, but they would not meet until the semi-finals, should they reach that stage.

Nadal, seeded sixth, will face American Marcos Girón in the first round. Of the top 20 Spanish titles, only one is a 2009 Australian Open title.

The start of the main draw of the tournament is scheduled for next Monday, January 17.