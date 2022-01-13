What happened to Carolina Sandoval after getting covid-19

The last days were not the happiest for Carolina sandoval. the poisonous he caught covid-19 while caring for his mother Mrs. Amalia and his daughter Barbara Camilawho had the virus. “On January 2, my mother tested positive for covid-19 and it has been a chain because on January 4, Bárbara tested positive. Today, after caring for two people I love with all my heart, they ended up to do the test and, indeed, I am positive”, noted at the beginning of the month.

in your account Instagram, the artist shared how her state of health was evolving since the confinement in her home. Today, finally, he brought calm and joy to his thousands and thousands of fans by revealing that he is recovered.

