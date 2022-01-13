What happened to Carolina Sandoval after getting covid-19

The last days were not the happiest for Carolina sandoval. the poisonous he caught covid-19 while caring for his mother Mrs. Amalia and his daughter Barbara Camilawho had the virus. “On January 2, my mother tested positive for covid-19 and it has been a chain because on January 4, Bárbara tested positive. Today, after caring for two people I love with all my heart, they ended up to do the test and, indeed, I am positive”, noted at the beginning of the month.

in your account Instagram, the artist shared how her state of health was evolving since the confinement in her home. Today, finally, he brought calm and joy to his thousands and thousands of fans by revealing that he is recovered.

“Gone Gone Gone”, wrote along with a video in which she is seen very excited at the wheel. In the pictures, Sandoval he radiates happiness and comments that this is the first time he has felt much emotion from the word “negative”.

At the moment, it only remains to confirm that his mother is free of covid-19. Although she is doing well, she is isolated from everyone in the house they share in Miami. Another member of his family who has been kept out of danger is Nick Hernandez, her husband, who was not infected at any time.

Also, in the last few hours, the poisonous He took advantage of his networks to reflect on the rain of criticism he received after they found out about his contagion. “I have discovered that this pair of nerds who hide behind social networks to carry their evil and be a virus on the networks cannot handle goodness”, he stated.