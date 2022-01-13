What leads us to pay more for PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Anyone who has tried to buy PS5, Xbox Series X or new graphics cards will have encountered the same situation: lack of stock, desperate sellers and other buyers fed up with this situation. But to this problem is added that of speculation, with console resales at astronomical prices. What makes us pay so much knowing that this is not its official price?

The launch of the new generation consoles has brought with it one of the recurring problems of the world of collecting, speculation. Gamers who enjoy buying those beautiful editions that include exclusive merchandise and colorful boxes have already been the victim of resellers many times. These are to a greater or lesser extent, professionals who are dedicated to making business with buying and reselling of these products.

The truth is that there is an obvious common denominator between the current problem with speculation on new generation consoles and collector’s editions, shortage. This acts as an engine to launch consumers to pay a lot of money above the original sale value of the product, Overcome by panic before the possibility of definitely losing the opportunity to get that desired item that has just hit the market.

Although in both situations the scarcity is a determining factor for the problem, there is a key difference: in the case of collector’s editions or limited series, the fear was born before a market that, traditionally, has been on the rise over the years and that has served to make users assume that the longer they take to buy a limited product, the more money it will cost them. This plays in favor of the speculator, together with the idea rooted in the consumer of, in the future, having the possibility of making the investment profitable in the event of a possible sale.

FOMO, afraid of being left out

In the case of the new generation consoles, the anxiety generated after the impossibility of being able to get hold of one of them does not have to do with the fear of losing forever the opportunity to buy them at the price at which we are seeing them in the market, whatever buyer is aware that, in these cases, time plays in favor of the consumer and not vice versa, so is it a question of patience? The answer has to do with a phenomenon known as FOMO syndrome, from its acronym in English “fear of missing out”, the fear of missing something.

More than a decade ago, Hephzibah Anderson spoke of FOMO in The Guardian as a sentiment that begins with a pang of envy, followed by the anxiety and a feeling of helplessness, to finally disappear, leaving a deep irritation. Although the term was coined based on new technologies, the sentiment is not new. Our culture suggests to us the idea that it is possible to have it all, while we watch how others make those products that we would like to have so much, attend those great parties or take some great trips. The reaction to the impossibility of living these experiences or possessing those objects is magnified when the exhibition becomes massive thanks to the window of social networks.

Anxiety and nervous shopping

Photo: Laurieofindy, via Flickr

This serves to aggravate the situation because many of those we follow are enjoying their new game console while we can’t get one in the shops. It is at this time that anxiety takes over and this gives rise to the calls “nervous shopping“This is something that unfortunately we have all experienced during the global health crisis. The BBC analyzed in one of its articles how panic shopping affected consumers during the pandemic. The justification for a serious problem entailed a dramatic response, even if it had to do with mundane situations.

Anxiety takes over and this leads to so-called nervous shoppingSteven Taylor, professor and clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia explained that when a product multiplies its price, it begins to be seen as a scarce product, which can generate anxiety. David Savage, Associate Professor of Behavior and Microeconomics at Newcastle University in Australia, alludes to this fear of missing something as a result of many panic purchases, explaining that if we realize later that we needed an object that we did not buy when we had the opportunity, we will feel bad. The herd mentality also plays a role in this behavior, resulting in more people get swept away for panic shopping. Although this phenomenon usually occurs very clearly in crises and with basic necessities, leading to the dreaded shortages in supermarkets and pharmacies, it is a phenomenon that we have seen applied to leisure products or even to chocolate bars.

We have very recent the case of Nestlé Jungly, a chocolate bar that stopped being manufactured in 2016 due to a lack of acceptance and that its return was a real viral phenomenon that was forged in social networks and getting that consumers will sweep with all the tablets that were for sale, leading many establishments to limit purchases of tablets per person and Nestlé itself to make several releases on Twitter about the situation experienced.

The new generation of consoles sparks speculation

The arrival of the new generation of consoles has been presented as the perfect storm for the proliferation of speculators that take advantage of panic purchases and the FOMO to add an extra cost that, in many cases, double the price recommended by the manufacturer. It is evident that the main problem arises from the inability of manufacturers to supply demand, even taking into account speculation and panic purchases, this is due to the already known component shortage, more specifically semiconductors, which has been stifling the industry and with which we are still going to have to live for at least a year.

However, while companies try to find solutions To alleviate the situation and meet demand, speculators are becoming more active than ever in a high-demand market where FOMO and panic buying can lead consumers to pay astronomical prices to have a console. Depending on the level of professionalism of the resellers, they can work with bots that prevent any possibility of purchase to consumers through automatic purchase programs.

These are known in the United States as the “grinch bots“in reference to the fictional character who came to ruin Christmas. For years a bill has been raised to stop these massive purchases of products with the intention of speculating with them and the situation after the pandemic has led to several American politicians have sought to revive it. This project has had the support of the Consumer Federation of America and the National League of Consumers, although to carry it out, they need the efforts of the stores.

How do stores stop speculators?

Photo: Alcoholikaust, via Twitter.

It is common for video game stores actively fight speculation. Part of the interest of stores when selling a new generation console is to retain a new customer, someone who begins their adventures with the purchase in that store and in the future or even, together with the console, will buy others products. On the contrary, the speculator only seeks to take the scarce product and nothing else, to later do business with it, while the store’s customers feel frustration at the impossibility of obtaining the product in their trusted store.

Accepting resellers’ terms is an emotional management issueAbout this, in 3DJuegos we chat with the popular online store xtralife about the problems of speculation and how they combat them, using different tools such as waiting lists with random assignment, as well as taking measures to detect fraudulent registrations or the use of bots. We also recently learned that some stores in Japan had come to mark the boxes with the name of the buyer and the date of purchase, in addition to getting rid of the boxes of the controller that is included in the PS5 box. Of course, this is not a problem that affects only the next generation consoles, any scarce product is susceptible to speculative bubbles. In video games and beyond the intentionally limited products, we are also experiencing it with graphic cards, which suffer the same shortage of components for their manufacture, with the added problem of the rise of cryptocurrencies and the very high demand of these for the process mining.

But ultimately consumers have the last word, how we face the shortage and lack of that product that interests us. Emotional management in the face of the impossibility of the purchase and how we keep the FOMO at bay. Would we be willing to pay multiple times the price of a next-gen console if the shelves were full of them? If the answer is no, accepting the resellers’ conditions is a problem of emotional management and not of supply and demand.