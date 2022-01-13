WhatsApp | How to know if your friend or partner has added you | Trick 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you noticed a change in the WhatsApp of your friend or your partner? Do you want to know if he really has you scheduled? There is a tutorial that will allow you to know 100% if that person you are doubting has added your number to the quick messaging app.
For this, it is not necessary to have to download some other application that complements WhatsApp; on the contrary, everything is achieved from the same app. But remember that this trick will only work on devices that have the updated program.
HOW TO KNOW IF YOUR FRIEND OR PARTNER HAS ADDED YOU TO WHATSAPP
- The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.
- Then press the three dots in the upper corner on Android.
- Now click on Broadcast list.
- In the case of iPhones, you just have to click on “Diffusion lists”.
- Now select all the contacts that you have doubts if they have you added or not.
- Now send a message.
- Wait a few minutes and hours for the message to be sent and read.
- At that moment you will see all the names that read your message.
- If it only appears that your message has been sent and relayed by a person, but not read, it means that they do not have you added as a contact.
- For this you can also write to him and check if you do not see his profile photo, his last connection time, his status, etc.
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.