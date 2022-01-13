White House to send military reinforcement teams to help with the burden of COVID-19 – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that new federal backup teams will be dispatched to hospitals in New York and New Jersey.

A White House official told NBC News that the president will announce that military medical teams will be dispatched to six hospitals in six states, including Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn and University Hospital in Newark.

The official said the teams will help with sorting and reducing the workload in emergency rooms, among other aids.

There is cautious optimism in New York that the worst of the Omicron wave may be in the past, with new cases and positivity rates declining and the growth rate of hospitalizations declining.

Still, in both New York and New Jersey, COVID hospitalizations are still at levels last seen in the early dark days of the pandemic in April and May 2020.

As of Wednesday, more than 18,000 people were in hospital with COVID in the two states.

But on Thursday, New Jersey reported that a net total of 5,933 people were in a hospital with COVID in the state the day before. That was nearly 3% less than the day before and marked the first time since December 16 that net hospitalizations decreased.