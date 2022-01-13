“Who do you think you are?”: This was the hot fight between Harry and William for Meghan Markle

A new book tells how Prince Harry erupted in anger in a heated argument with his brother William about how quickly his relationship with Meghan Markle had progressed.

According to biographer Christopher Andersen’s Brothers and Wives: Inside the private lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, the brothers had a fierce fight in which Harry ended up saying to William: “Who the hell do you think you are? ”.

According to celebrity news site Page Six, “Prince Harry was outraged when his older brother William questioned the speed of his romance with Meghan Markle.” “The anger was so great that Harry came to say ‘Who do you think you are?'” He quoted the medium. That was the first of the differences that the princes had about the arrival of the then new Duchess of Sussex to the royal circle.

“Why rush things?”

The book tells that the alleged outburst happened in September 2017 when Harry was about to propose to his American girlfriend. When William found out, he questioned him and asked, “Why rush things?” It was there that the youngest of Diana and Carlos’s children exploded in anger against his brother.

In addition to Prince William, there were several people who were concerned about the speed with which the relationship between the duke and former actress Meghan Markle developed after their blind date in London in July 2016. Among them, Andersen says in His book, was his uncle, Earl Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana.

In this sense, William put him on his side to underline his opinion that lovers should slow down their romance. According to Andersen, Prince Harry was furious that his brother was actively seeking others to interfere in his personal affairs.

However, according to the Express newspaper, Prince William’s action to drag his uncle into the dispute significantly worsened things and further aggravated the differences between the brothers because Harry considered it a betrayal that William sought the support of others against him.

The news comes after recent revelations that Prince William had his own dream of moving to the United States years before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retired from royal life and moved to California.