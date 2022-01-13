Woman trapped at home from blind date by confinement

Due to covid-19 outbreak, 4,000 children are isolated in China 12:45

Hong Kong (CNN) – It was supposed to be a quick rendezvous to get to know each other, but a sudden covid-19 confinement forced a Chinese woman to stay with her blind date at her home for days on end.

The 30-year-old, identified only by her last name Wang, went to meet her blind date for a home-cooked dinner on January 6 in her hometown of Zhengzhou, a city in central China facing a coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m getting older now, my family presented me with 10 games,” he said in a video on social media. “The fifth date wanted to show his culinary skills and invited me to his house for dinner.”

Just as Wang was about to go home after lunch, he found that the entire neighborhood had quickly become confined, he said.

Confinement in China

China regularly isolates communities after COVID-19 infections are detected among residents. These sudden shutdowns, along with large-scale testing and extensive quarantine, are part of the country’s strict zero-covid strategy to quickly stamp out local outbreaks.

Unable to leave, Wang was trapped in her date’s house for days. She posted videos of her unexpected togetherness experience on social media, showing her date cooking for her, sweeping the floor, and working on her laptop. The videos quickly went viral and Wang’s meeting became a trending topic on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.

Wang had returned to Zhengzhou from the southern city of Guangzhou recently before the Lunar New Year, and spent a week meeting potential suitors his family had groomed for him, he told state news outlet The Paper on Tuesday.

“During the quarantine, I feel like aside from being reticent as a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good. Cook, clean the house and work. Even though he’s not very good at cooking, he’s willing to hang out in the kitchen, I think that’s great, “he told The Paper.

In Wang’s videos, his date is seen serving stir-fry foods like tomato and scrambled eggs, a popular dish in China.

Viral blind date

Wang said in a post on Monday that he had hidden his original video from his account after it went viral. “Right now I am still in the man’s house. He is an honest person who does not express himself well and does not speak much. After my video became a trend (on Weibo), some friends started calling him. I think it has affected his life. That’s why I eliminated him, “he said.

“Thank you all for your attention … I hope the pandemic ends soon and that single girls can find a relationship soon.”

As of Thursday, it was unclear whether Wang still lived in his date’s home.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, has reported more than 100 cases of Covid-19 in its ongoing outbreak. Authorities closed all non-essential businesses, such as beauty salons, on Tuesday, banned dining at restaurants and suspended buses and taxis in higher-risk areas.

CNN’s Beijing Bureau contributed to this report.