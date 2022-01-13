Xavi finished the Clasico upset with his team for having ‘oh…

The loss in the semifinals of the Spain Supercup before him Real Madrid has generated annoyances in the barcelonismo, especially in the case of the trainer, Xavi Hernandez. The Egarense hoped to hit the table against the whites in a game that was lost due to details.

For Xavi and for the club, a victory would have had an important value, not only for the aspirations of the Barça in the tournament, but also from the emotional point of view after chaining so many setbacks throughout the season in The league, where they are sixth and at a continental level, where they will have to play the Europa League.

Perhaps the fact of having been so close to winning has been even more painful for the coach, who has made his emotions clear after the commitment: “I am sad and angry”. The anger has been greater, taking into account that he had given clear instructions on certain sectors of the field in which several of the mistakes that led to the Whites’ victory were made.

Xavi went for everything in Riyadh

In fact, the coach had gambled by lining up Ronald Araujo, who in less than a week had broken two fingers on one of his hands. also called Ferran torres for his debut, and even had Pedro Gonzalez Y Ansu Fati, who were not at their peak after several months without seeing action.

In some bars of the game, the azulgranas came to corner a Madrid that without much brilliance was more opportune at the time of bringing danger to the goal defended by Ter Stegen. Specific errors such as Busquets in view of Benzema prior to 0-1 or that of Dembélé for 2-3 they ended up deciding the match. Meanwhile, Xavi is aware that this type of error cannot be allowed in the next clash against the Athletic for the Cup.