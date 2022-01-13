Xavi gave a message of no confidence to Sergiño Dest

The months have passed aggressively, like a disastrous illness for Sergiño Dest. At the beginning of the season we practically saw him as an immovable in Ronald Koeman’s unemployed and he looked as if that side was going to be his at least this year. However, with the arrival of Xavi a 180 degree turn was given and not even a solution is enough for the Iberian to give it a chance.

There have been injuries, contagions and many more reasons for which the strategist could also be supported to make his decisions, but In the last game against Real Madrid he left him out of the call, with everything and that he was healthy and in rhythm. Therefore, that has been taken as a clear message of what his future will be in case he stays with the blaugrana jersey.

A blow of confidence is as you have described Sport Diary and one loud and clear, but full of negativity for the American. Not being called up suggests that for Xavi he is nobody in the squad today, like Samuel Umtiti, however, while the Frenchman would only be seen being loaned, with Dest a definitive sale would already be being planned from above thanks to the interest of the European market.

The group has his immediate departure in mind after seeing teams like Atlético de Madrid asking about him. Offers have been commented that they have already arrived like the one from Chelsea and this could be around 30 and 35 million dollars. In addition, an exchange has not been ruled out so that he can return to Ajax and, thus, Barcelona obtain Noussair Mazraoui. For his part, on several occasions, Dest’s position has been to fight for a place and try to remain in Spain.

A terrible end and beginning of the year for Sergiño Dest

Upon his return at the end of November, Sergiño Dest is only beginning to dream of the pitches. Four total minutes were the ones that he was able to add during that month and then came the issue of when he is summoned and when you have to watch the game from home. In December he only had one 90-minute game and outside of that, in which he could even have been on the bench, he only started two games as a starter to end up leaving early in the second half. In two of his last three calls he has not played a single second.