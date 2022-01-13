Xavi’s words after Barcelona’s defeat against Real Madrid

The coach of the Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, explained that “it is a day in which Barça has removed the complexes from minute 25” after losing by 2-3 in the semifinals of the Super Cup of Spain against Real Madrid.

“It hurts because we have had the victory. We have dominated a Madrid that has been locked behind for many minutes. But we can be proud, I think this is the way, now it is a matter of the results being with us”, Considered in this sense the technician in a press conference.

And he insisted: “We have been superior in many moments to Madrid, we have competed at the same level and Barça also deserved to go to the final. It is a turning point when it comes to sensations, it is a turning point in order to go up”.

Xavi stressed in his appearance that “I was clear that it was a day to have courage, responsibility with the ball and to remove the complexes”, something his team achieved in the last 60 minutes of regulation time and in extra time.

In any case, he admitted that the Barça team “goes home sad” and that in “the first 25 minutes” they played “with complexes” and that meant that Real Madrid had “control of the game.”

Thus, he considered that “their transitional goals are mistakes” by Barça “because they come from losses.”