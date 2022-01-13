Yanet García conquers hearts on Instagram with her perfect silhouette

Yanet García is an active influencer, model and health coach. The beautiful 31-year-old Mexican promotes several of her various services and knowledge in virtual communities, where she has immense popularity.

This week Yanet shared a healthy tip from her health coach account. Treat yourself to self-care Self-care is an activity that nourishes and replenishes you on a deep level. The definition of self-care is multifaceted. Each of us has many aspects that make us complete… ”was the first part of an extensive message from the former weather girl on social media.

A few hours ago, Yanet Garcia He shared a video on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers from all over the planet. In it you can see the Latina displaying all her beauty in front of the camera for a professional production destined for her OnlyFans account. The native of Monterrey wore a daring black outfit. In addition, the Aztec artist complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make up.

Source: Instagram Yanet García

“Makeup and hair @kevinrivasmakeup, hair extensions by @chaviv_hair @madebychanvan Attire @victoriassecret” was the short and promotional text that he chose Garcia epigraph to accompany his recent snapshot in the popular network of the camera.

Source: Instagram Yanet García

As expected, this post that has as its only protagonist the ex-partner of Lewis Howes was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of thousands. What’s more, Yanet Garcia In his publication, he received hundreds of messages of affection and praise from his most loyal fans towards his splendid physical figure.