Yeferson Soteldo will no longer continue with Toronto FC and Carlos Salcedo would be insured

The relationship had to end, the end of it was written day by day and everything seems to indicate that an agreement has finally been reached. Yeferson Soteldo arrived at the mls with the poster of the next superstar finished developing in the league. Unfortunately, it came at the worst possible time for Toronto F.C. and it was impossible for him to carry the weight of the team to carry it forward.

The bad impact was immediately with an element that did not feel comfortable in the city, who did not find his style of play and who did not find happiness on or off the field. Thus, rumors of returning to Brazil grew immediately and as the season went by it became known that a franchise player like him would not stay for long. There is no team yet, but their departure is in details.

Thanks to Michael Singh’s latest report, It has been announced that there is already an agreement between the Reds and the Venezuelan midfielder for him to separate from the institution after only nine months as part of it.. There are several proposals for its next destination and the last organizations to generate interest were Flamengo and Sao Paulo, the latter being the most interested but with a low loan proposal and future purchase for only 50 percent of its rights.

Soteldo’s departure is a win-win for both parties since, while the South American can appear again in the international arena, the franchise would be opening up space for a designated player spot and in salary space. This in search of not only accommodating Lorenzo Insigne, but also, according to Singh, the Mexican Carlos Salcedo, who would already have everything resolved to return to the MLS after a past with Real Salt Lake.

Toronto FC goes for a total rebuild

Everyone believed that time was not going to be in their favor to start over from scratch, but Toronto FC has been in charge of working this offseason like few others. Bob Bradley was the beginning of everything and in the players the urgency to compete is beginning to be noticed. Lorenzo Insigne and Carlos Salcedo are proof of the comments made by president Bill Manning, who says he still has a certain ace up his sleeve to deepen the squad and transform it positively.