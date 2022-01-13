Young national scorers would not have the resources to study medicine

“Matías has free, but it is not enough, because he needs the supplies to study, he is from Hualpén,” said the director Remper Casa Central of the Ciudad del Niño Foundation, Andrés Polanco, who accused the existence of “anguish” regarding that the 19-year-old can fulfill his dream of studying Medicine at the University of Chile.

Andres Polanco, director of the Central House Remper of the Ciudad del Niño Foundation Ricardo Espinoza de Hualpén, Biobío Region, warned that Matías Muñoz, 19-year-old who achieved national scores on the 2021 Transition Test (PDT), does not have the means to fully fulfill his dream of studying Medicine.

It was during this Tuesday that the young man lived in a residence of the Best Childhood service (ex Sename) from the age of 12 was confirmed as one of the national scores of the process Admission 2022, reaching 850 in Math, 611 in Language Y 752 in Sciences, in addition to an average of 801 for him NEM.

“I tried hard, I studied and everything (…) When I saw the results it was like it was worth it every time I put aside going out with friends or going to a party.“, stressed the young man, whose dream is to study Medicine at the University of Chile, but such aspiration could be affected.

And it is that according to Andrés Polanco explained to T13, “we are super happy and content, but in turn worried , because the first objective was met, which was to achieve the necessary score to access or apply to the Medicine career at the University of Chile, but the second stage of this comes, which is that Matías go to Santiago to study“.



“Clearly the resources available to the program are scarce and on many occasions enough only to cover basic needs of the boys and girls who live in the residence, “he said.

When asked what he thinks of this situation, Polanco acknowledged that “ I find it serious and demotivating , because we need our talented young people not to be constrained by an economic situation, having the capacities to be able to achieve its goals, under a very adverse context – and this must be highlighted – which is to be institutionalized “.

“Matías manages to overcome this barrier and thanks to resilience, their own effort, with the help of a technical team that the program has, “he commented, stating that there is a anguish “of not knowing if he is really going to be able to make his dream come true, for something purely economic”.

On the way, Andres Polanco confirmed that “Matías has free, but is not sufficient , because you need the inputs to study, he is from Hualpén“.

“You need to go to live in Santiago to study at the University of Chile, that means having money for locomotion, photocopies and the stayCall it a pension, to be able to rent a small apartment. We need resources for that, It is not enough to achieve the score, but to specify the other, which is as important as the first, “he explained in this regard.

“We hope that as this case has been so mediatic there may be some people who are moved and can help or contribute or that the State can also take charge of subsidizing Matías and that the boy can study in Santiago, “added Polanco.