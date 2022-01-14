2 Teens Arrested in Death of Good Samaritan at NYC Subway Station – NBC New York

What you should know Two teenagers are in custody on murder charges after a violent New Year’s Day beating on a New York City subway platform led to the death of a Good Samaritan who tried to rescue the beating victim of the train tracks.

NEW YORK — Two teenagers are in custody on murder charges after a violent New Year’s Day beating on a New York City subway platform left a Good Samaritan who tried to rescue the victim dead. of the beating of the train tracks.

Police say a group assaulted the 38-year-old victim on platform B/D at the Fordham Road station on January 1 at around 2:30 a.m.

That’s when a 36-year-old man, Roland Hueston of the Bronx, jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to save the victim from the beating. Hueston was struck by the oncoming train, authorities say. Police have not determined if the two men knew each other.

The 38-year-old man, who was the target of the group’s assault, was not hit by the train but suffered a broken arm and was taken to a nearby hospital.

New York police say the two suspects, boys ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday. Both face charges of murder, robbery and gang assault, among other crimes.