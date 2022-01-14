5 keys this Friday in the Stock Market By Investing.com



©Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – America’s big bank kicks off earnings season this Friday.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks today.

Cryptocurrencies slow their advance this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Earnings season begins

JPMorgan (NYSE:), Wells Fargo (NYSE:), Citi Group (NYSE:) and BlackRock (NYSE:) kick off the corporate earnings season in the United States.

Forecasts are generally good for companies in the . The consensus expects good numbers.

2. Lagarde speaks (ECB)

At 2:15 p.m. Spanish time, the president of the ECB appears. We will be attentive in case Lagarde gives any clue about the withdrawal of stimuli by the organization or about economic prospects in the Euro Zone.

3. Crypto falls again

The cryptocurrency sector has paused in the upward path that began in the middle of the week. He is trading at $42,000 and he is at $3,200.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls 1.2%, Hong Kong falls 0.2% and he loses 0.9%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the red yesterday. The closures of the S&P 500 (-1.4%), (-2.5%) and (-0.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the and the in the United Kingdom, the and the , the and the stand out.

In the United States we will know the , the and the .