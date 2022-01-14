5 Ways to Limit Cellular Data Usage on iPhone

Analyze your mobile data usage and find out how to get the most out of it.

What would we be without mobile data, right? When we walk down the street, when we are dining in a restaurant or when we go on a tourist trip and we do not have a Wi-Fi signal to connect to, mobile data can be a real lifesaver.

But how difficult it is, sometimes, to maintain mobile data at the end of the month. Depending on your data plan and carrier, your iPhone’s cellular data may run out in a matter of a couple of weeks. This is so because there are many iOS applications that use a large amount of mobile data without our realizing it.

That is why at iPadízate we have decided to share with you a guide to help you limit the use of mobile data in those applications that seem to suck mobile data as if they were virtual vampires. If you’re running out of data too soon, read on to find out. how to limit mobile data usage on your iPhone. It will be of great use to you!

Analyze your data consumption and limit its use in your iPhone applications

We share with you a series of tips and tricks that will allow you to identify which apps and services are using your mobile data on iPhone and iPad in order to reduce data consumption. Let’s see what you need to do.

1. How to check mobile data consumption

Before knowing how to limit the use we give to mobile data in applications, we must first know the analysis of data consumption to discover which apps consume the highest percentage of mobile data.

Luckily, Apple offers us a detailed summary of mobile data consumption on the iPhone.

Follow these steps to find out what the mobile data consumption of each application is:

one. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

two. Go to the “Mobile data” section.

3. From here you will have access to all the information about your data plan and a review of the mobile data consumed by each application that you have installed on your device.

2. How to turn off mobile data for a specific app

Your iPhone has a system that allows users to disable the use of mobile data for a specific application. After having analyzed which applications consume more mobile data in the previous step, now you will be able to know in which app you should disable and limit the use of mobile data.

one. Open the Settings app.

two. Head over to the app settings panel.

3. Open the section of the app you want to turn off mobile data for.

Four. Disable the mobile data option.

Additionally, you also have the possibility to deactivate the “Refresh in the background” option to prevent applications from continuing to consume data even if they are closed.

Be that as it may, remember that if you turn off mobile data for an app, you won’t receive messages or other notifications from it, as long as you’re not connected to a Wi-Fi network. For example, in the case of WhatsApp, you will not receive messages if the data is deactivated.

3. How to turn off mobile data on iCloud Photos

From Guidingtech they recommend a very useful trick to limit mobile data on your devices, and it not only works on the iPhone but on all your Apple terminals.

If you have enabled the option to store your photos in iCloud, you can also limit their mobile data usage.

one. Open the iOS Settings app.

two. Access the section of the Photos app on your iPhone.

3. Then enter the Mobile Data section.

Four. Turn off the Mobile data option.

4. How to activate low data mode

Your iPhone has a configuration option specially designed by the company with the bitten apple logo to reduce data consumption, it is called low data mode and it is super easy to activate and deactivate. In fact, you can create a shortcut for it.

Low mobile data mode takes care of lowering mobile data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks like photo syncing.

This is what you have to do to activate the low data mode:

one. Go into the iOS Settings app.

two. Go to the Mobile Data section.

3. Click on the Options section.

Four. Enables the Low Data Mode functionality.

5. Download multimedia content instead of streaming it

Did you know that if you download multimedia content such as series or songs, you will consume less mobile data than if you play it via streaming? This tip is especially useful with apps like Netflix, since downloads of series and movies are quite fast.

In any case, if you are going to leave home and you know that you are not going to be able to connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network, you can download content before leaving to avoid spending so much mobile data.

So if you usually use apps like Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or YouTube, remember, downloads consume less mobile data than streaming.

If you are interested in this matter, perhaps you should consider discovering how much mobile data is consumed by applications such as Netflix. We hope this tutorial has been helpful to you. Which apps use the most mobile data on your iPhone? Do you usually consume a lot of data at the end of the month?

