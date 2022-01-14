A British start-up carries out a test flight of its new futuristic flying car, designed for trips within the city (VIDEO)

The electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle promises a “hidden propulsion system”, a compact profile and being environmentally friendly.

The London-based start-up Bellwether Industries has published images of the first unmanned flight of a prototype of its eVTOL-type flying car, that is, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, called Volar.

“We define flying as a new category of transport, a uam plane [para el transporte de pasajeros en el espacio de la movilidad aérea urbana] for private use“, says the company on its website.

The aircraft will feature a “hidden propulsion system”, a compact profile and will be environmentally friendly, offering a safe way to travel inside, says Bellwether.

The prototype of the futuristic aircraft, built on a half scale, flew at a height of 4 meters and a speed of 40 km/h. Bellwether explained that the final model of the vehicle will be a 4 to 5-seat plane, intended for trips within the city. at an altitude of up to 915 meters and at speeds of up to 220 km/h.

“We want to create private urban planes so that anyone can fly from anywhere to any point at any time,” explained the company quoted by local media.

The startup claims that within the next ten years, private flying vehicles will fill the airspace of cities.

