A foreigner was arrested in Guayaquil for possessing nine false visas

The Police from Migration of Ecuador detained at the José Joaquín de Olmedo Airport in Guayaquil a citizen from Uzbekistan for not justifying their immigration status and carrying in their possession nine japanese visas allegedly forged, including that of a minor.

The arrest of the foreigner, named Soliev, was registered on January 11, 2022, the Ministry of Government reported today in a statement.

The Undersecretary of Immigration, General Faust Olive, indicated that the documents found are from citizens of the same nationality as Soliev.

He stated that the analysts of that unit identified the citizen as a “potential risk and threat against security”, for which they contacted intelligence personnel who conducted an interview and found the false documents in his suitcase.

The senior official pointed out that these people would be using Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic as a platform to enter the United States, taking advantage of the fact that Mexico does not “require greater controls on people of Japanese nationality. Therefore, they use this platform, they enter the countries of the region with false documents, they try to get to Mexico and then to the United States.”

Photo: Courtesy Ministry of Government

The Government Portfolio said that Migration coordinates Actions with the Embassy of the United States and the Departments of Immigration of Panama and the Dominican Republic. Also make a follow-up through Interpol, to identify the International Organization What would be behind these? crimes. In addition, make a internal investigation.

Olivo pointed out that unusual movements of citizens from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have recently been detected in Ecuador, who “carry out this economic migration in search of opportunities in countries of the region and especially the United States.”