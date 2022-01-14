A man is charged with the murder of Kristal Bayron Nieves in New York

New York authorities filed charges for murder and robbery against a 30-year-old man for the murder of the young Puerto Rican Kristal Bayron Nieves, last Sunday, in the middle of a robbery at a fast food restaurant in East Harlem.

At a news conference, police identified the suspect as Winston Glynn. Authorities indicated that the man has been arrested on multiple previous occasions for assault and weapons law, among other crimes.

Glynn He faces one count of murder, two counts of robbery and another count of unlawful possession and use of a firearm.

Earlier, it was reported that detectives took the individual into custody Thursday night in Brooklyn and interviewed him this morning as a person of interest.

ABC7 reports that, according to police, a distinctive Guess brand strap and electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card led to the arrest of the man who allegedly fatally shot the young female employee.

Glynn worked at the same Burger King at some point in the past, although it is not believed that he knew his victim.

The New York police offered a $10,000 reward for information on the case, while the tycoon and supermarket owner, John Catsimatidis, offered another $10,000.

The information of a possible arrest for the death of the 19-year-old girl was given in the middle of a vigil outside the Burger King, where Bayron Nieves worked when the incident occurred.

“That will not bring her back, but it does give a little relief and little by little we will be picking up the pieces, to strengthen our family again”, Shiming Nieves, the victim’s cousin, told NBC New York of the possible arrest of a suspect.

The robbery was registered at 12:47 am on Sunday. A video released by the authorities shows the author of the robbery, dressed completely in black and with a mask of the same color covering his face.

Bayron Nieves, who had only been working there for a few weeks, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The young woman’s family, including her mother, gathered outside the restaurant on Sunday to bring flowers and ask for the cooperation of the public.