A TikTok influencer was strangled by his boyfriend after an argument over a video game

Rory Teasley had more than 200 thousand followers on his social networks.

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley has died at the age of 28 after his boyfriend strangled him during a fight over a video game.

According to the Michigan Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, police officers went to an apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, Thursday night after Docquen Jovo Watkins called 911 to report that he and Teasley had an altercation

Watkins, 31, told police that he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and “his Teasley” was now “asleep” on the couch.

However, upon reaching the place, Authorities discovered the TikTok content creator unconscious and out of breath. The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The influencer died at the age of 28 after an argument with his partner

According to the report, Watkins allegedly strangled Teasley during a dispute over the “Overwatch” shooter. The boyfriend was later charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail while awaiting a court hearing on January 18.

“We see too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Click On Detroit.

The influencer became popular on TikTok for his dance and parody videos.

“There is never a reason why violence is acceptable because of a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”, he added.

Authorities said Watkins and Teasley had been together for 10 years.

Known for his @too2pump4tv TikTok account, Teasley was famous for posting comedy and dance videos to the platform, where he had amassed 200,000 followers and millions of views by the time of his death.

In his last video before he died, posted Thursday, Teasley parodied the agony of “approaching 30.”

Docquen Jovo Watkins, Rory Teasley’s partner of 10 years, allegedly strangled him after an argument over a video game

The TikTok community was devastated by the loss of the influencer. “Rip really hurt the city with this one, you will be missed such a beautiful soul,” one heartbroken follower lamented, while another said: “It’s sad you didn’t even make it to 30… we love you rory.”

Another fan wrote: “The whole city is hurt, but you better believe justice will be served! We love you baby, rest in power.”

KEEP READING

Woman who received 21 stab wounds undertook search for her aggressors with the help of TikTok

Rahen, the new Venezuelan talent who conquered TikTok with his hit “He doesn’t fall in love”

Disconnect.- The impressive aim of this young woman surprised the users of ‘TikTok’