Abinader, second best accepted president in America

In its recent poll, the pollster Query Mitofsky kept to Louis Abinader in the number two position of the presidents of America with the best approval. In the world ranking carried out by the Mexican firm, the Dominican president continues to hold fourth position.

In America, Abinader is only surpassed Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, the ranking places him as the president with the highest approval Worldwide.

To reach this conclusion, the pollster carries out a compilation of surveys published in the electronic media of various countries. To find out the percentage of approval of Abinader, Mitofsky turned to the survey Data Consulting.

Mitofsky groups the leaders of El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Mexico in the outstanding region, obtaining more than 60% of the approval of his people.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/13/graphic-user-interface-48b5535d.jpg Ranking top 5 most accepted presidents in the world (Source: Mitofsky)

When evaluating 20 American presidents, Bukele from El Salvador ranks first with 81% of approval, followed by Abinader with 65% and in third place the President from Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 64%.

an appraisal “high” It is awarded to the ruler who has between 60% and 50% of approval, that title was only obtained by Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, President from Uruguay, who appears in the surveys of his country with a 50% assessment.

in rating “half” To obtain values ​​between 49% and 40%, four leaders are placed, the President Joe Biden in the United States with 43%, followed by Juan Orlando Hernández from Honduras in his last appearance in this ranking, since as of January 27 Xiomara Castro takes office. This category closes Guillermo Lasso from Ecuador who falls from the outstanding category.

In the category “short” (between 39% and 20%) eleven leaders from America are located: Justin Trudeau from Canada (38%); Pedro Castillo from Peru (36%) and Luis Alberto Arce from Bolivia (31%). They are followed by Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, who renews his mandate after the imprisonment of dozens of opponents, and with a similar 29%, Sebastián Piñera is supported in Chile, after the electoral victory of Gabriel Boric, that will take protest next March 22.

In 12th place are Laurentino Cortizo from Panama (27%); Alberto Fernández in Argentina and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, approved by 25% respectively.

This category is closed by Iván Duque (22%) from Colombia, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil (22%) and Alejandro Giammattei from Guatemala (21%).

Two of the 20 leaders considered in the ranking of the presidents of America have a approval less than 20%, “very low”, these are: Mario Abdo Benítez in Paraguay, approved by only 18% and Carlos Alvarado from Costa Rica approved by 13%.

Leaders ranking in Europe, Asia and Australia

Turning to the eastern hemisphere, the president of India, Narendra Modi, is the best valued, obtaining 72%, followed by Vladimir Putin, President from Russia with 65%, Mario Draghi, from Italy 60%.

At world ranking, Louis Abinader by moving to fourth place, they are surpassed by the leaders of India and Russia. Bukele, from El Salvador, is still on top as the President best rated in the world.

Abinader drops two points, Mario Draghi nine and Putin increases one

Despite remaining in the same position as the previous ranking, Louis Abinader dropped two points.

In the previous survey President Dominican had 67% of approvalHowever, in the December 2021 cutoff, public opinion gave it 65%, according to the consultant’s compilation.

In the world ranking, both the Dominican and the Russian Vladimir Putin seem to be tied with 65%, however, in detail, Putin increased one point, compared to the previous study (64%).

On the other hand, the President from Italy, mario draghidropped nine points from approval. In the previous line he was above Putin in the ranking of the countries of Europe, Asia and Australia with 69%, in this month’s cut the Italian only obtained 60% of the public opinion’s assessment, five points less than Putin.