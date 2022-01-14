Adamari López and Nacho Lozano are Telemundo’s new ideal couple. Loving message creates madness in fans

They want that Adamari López finds love again in the arms of Nacho Lozano, his friend and partner on Hoy Día, Telemundo’s morning show. Through his personal account, the famous journalist and news presenter left a message addressed solely to Adamari that reads as follows: “So many reasons why you are a queen, @adamarilopez. -The year- 2021 made us chambear, may 2022 be even better”.

These words were accompanied by a photograph in which he poses with Adamari López. Luis Fonsi’s ex did not hesitate to respond to these words by saying: “I love you very much and I admire you for being an excellent professional and a wonderful person. For many years sharing and working together“.

The fans have gone crazy with these messages between Nacho Lozano and Adamari López.

“Long live the bride and groom”, This has been the response of a fan to the publication of Nacho Lozano on Instagram. While others also say: “I’ve always thought they make a good couple.” The public is also asking and favoring them to become boyfriends now, but now. “They are two great human beings,” exclaimed another fan.

The admirers of Adamari López have also been pleased with the attentive words of Nacho Lozano and say that he is, in addition to being extremely handsome, a total gentleman: “How beautiful you are to express yourself like this from Adamari. You are a gentleman and an excellent professional. I love the chemistry that exists between all of you. Much success in their respective careers“.

