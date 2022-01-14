African Cup of Nations see video error by the referee in Tunisia vs Mali for ending the match before | Soccer curiosities

Mali’s national team began its journey in the African Cup played in Cameroon with a 0-1 victory this Wednesday against Tunisia, in a match in which the referee, Zambian Janny Sikazwe, whistled twice for the final before the end of regulation time. The first, when there were still five minutes left to play to reach the mandatory ninety.

A decision that provoked angry protests from both the players and the Tunisian bench, who managed to get the referee to resume the match. But, shortly after, the referee returned to whistle the end before time. He stopped the game to review the video images of the action that cost Malian striker El Bilal Toure at 88 minutes and decided that the game was over when there were still 15 seconds left to complete the ninety.

A bizarre panorama that ended when, forty minutes after the end of the match, the Mali players jumped back onto the field to dispute the time that remained to be played.

The Tunisian team did not, who did not return to the field of play, nor did the referee Janny Sikazwe, who was replaced by the fourth referee, who was in charge of definitively ending the match.

What happened put football in the background, in a game in which Mali won with a penalty goal in the 48th minute from striker Ibrahima Koné. A goal that the Tunisian team had the opportunity to equalize in the 77th minute with a penalty shot by Wahbi Khazri that was saved by Malian goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro.

EFE