Aislinn Derbez revealed that she rejected her boyfriend for Mauricio Ochmann

Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben A few months ago it was when they shouted their love from the rooftops, however, they are about to celebrate a year of relationship and for the first time the couple told how their romance began.

In addition, the actress confessed that many times she refused that romance because of her separation from the actor. Mauricio Ochmann.

Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter acknowledged in an interview that on several occasions Kubben contacted her through social networks she was not ready to start a new relationship, so she refused to meet him in person when a mutual friend told her he wanted to introduce them.

However, the actress admitted that she did not feel ready after her divorce with Mauricio, but after a year and a half she considered herself ready to meet him and start something new.

Jonathan verified what Aislinn said and revealed that he made several attempts to contact by messages, but when he was lucky to get one of the messages answered, he did so seriously and even sharply.

“She didn’t fight me so much, she couldn’t be more trusting. I tried it once when I replied to a story on Instagram and he didn’t answer me, so I said ‘I better leave it’”, he mentioned.

In addition, Jonathan gave his opinion for the first time about the dynamics that Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochamann after their separation.

“They are both thinking that they have a common goal which is to make sure the girl is okay and to make everything work for the good of Kai,” Kubben said.

Finally, the protagonist of ‘A la mala’ assured that her divorce took place on the best terms and this helped her daughter to take things in the best way and thus be able to see her father with a new partner and also her mother .