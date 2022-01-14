Alaïa: All the LUXURIES and expensive gifts that Adamari López and Toni Costa’s daughter has (VIDEOS)

We have witnessed the great love that Adamari López and Toni Costa they have their firstborn, Alaiawho is 6 years old.

Through social networks, the stars they share all the moments they live together with their daughter, despite their separation.

The former couple has shown through videos and photographs some of their happy moments as holidays, celebrations and activities What does the little girl do?

In addition to pampering her like this, they have also filled her life with expensive gifts and luxuries, to give you the best and that every moment is full of happiness.

One of the extravagant gifts is the lifesize dollhouse, which has two floors, is furnished, has air conditioning and even an electrical system and It has a value of about 12 thousand dollars.

Also, they recently gave him a Unicorn large white and pink color so that Alaïa could ride it and play in it.

The driver shared a video in which her daughter is seen enjoying her gift very much while Ada accompanies her for a walk.

Some of the luxurious activities that Alaïa practices are Golf, just like Toni, as well as horse riding and he even has his own horse.

Also, practice Taekwondo and recently we saw the Puerto Rican join this activity to do it together with the little one.

Without a doubt, the ex-partner has given her daughter the best, since she has even traveled to European countries such as Spain and Italy.

