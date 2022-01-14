Alejandro Fernández arrives in the DR with “Made in Mexico”

“Made in Mexico”, Alejandro Fernández’s most recent tour will arrive on March 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana in a historic presentation for Dominicans.

“El Potrillo”, one of the most iconic singers in Latin America, is ready to offer a great show on Creole soil after filling stadiums in various locations in Mexico and the United States.

This tour, where the singer performs his greatest hits and offers a newly produced show, is part of the commitment of the SD Concerts company, which has already announced countless quality events for the remainder of 2022.

For his part, Fernández recently released ‘Made in Mexico Special Edition’, the deluxe edition of his latest album, which includes three new songs, the unreleased ‘No prenderé la luz’ and ‘Ibas de Salida’, and his new single, the mariachi version of ‘Don’t kiss him’.

It also includes songs like “More I can’t”, in collaboration with Christian Nodal and Mentí, along with his father, the legend Vicente Fernández.

Today, the singer maintains a monthly audience of more than 11 million listeners on Spotify. “Hecho en México” debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart and marked a milestone in Fernández’s career, earning him a Latin Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album as well as an American Grammy nomination.

Tickets to this Alejandro Fernández concert will be available from tomorrow, Friday, January 13, through Tuboleta.com.do.

The organizers of the event highlighted that the structure of the seats will be in the plane of chairs with social distancing.

VISA BHD León cardholders will be able to enjoy a 50% discount on their tickets and there will also be a 40% discount for all VISA cards issued in the Dominican Republic.