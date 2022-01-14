Alejandro Fernández publishes a heartbreaking message a month after the death of Don Vicente

It seems like yesterday when The world of Hispanic music was shocked to learn of the death of the great Mexican Regional Music singer, Don Vicente Fernández, who lost his life on December 12, 2021, so this week was just one month after his death.

Given this, his son Alejandro fondly remembered his father through his social networks, despite the fact that his father revealed before he died that the interpreter of “Niña Amada Mía” had not visited him for a long time or was on the lookout of the, in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda.

The interpreter of “I dedicated myself to lose you” shared a video in which the sun and the sea can be seen in the distance, and the song “Golondrina Presumed” is also heard, performed by Don Chente.

The “foal” accompanied this video with an emotional caption: “A month after your departure, we all still miss you! I love you boss, Vicente forever”, which has, so far, more than 18 thousand likes.

However, it was not the only message with which Alejandro commemorated his father’s departure, since he also published some photographs where he appears next to the “Charro de Huentitán”, and which he accompanied with the following text: “For those memories that we have stored in our hearts and make us smile when we remember them and fill us with nostalgia!!!”.

But nevertheless, Not only Alejandro spoke about the death of Don Vicente, but also Camila Fernández, daughter of “Potrillo” used her Instagram stories to share a video of her grandfather singing.

“The most handsome Sunday dress. How I envy the sky! A month without yousaid the young singer.

It should be noted that the followers of the Mexican singer expressed their support for him with various messages on his Instagram account.

Don Vicente’s criticism of Alejandro before he died

Before the so-called “Charro de Huentitán” suffered a spectacular fall that took him to the hospital and later to the terrible outcome that ended his life, he gave an interview to his famous ex-daughter-in-law, Mara Patricia Castañeda, to whom he made some confessions that they left two of their children in a bad light.

In this talk, Don Vicente confessed that both Vicente Jr, ex of Mara, and his youngest son, Alejandro Fernández, did not visit him, because he already had a lot that they did not even go to eat with him, unlike his son Gerardo, who daily he ate with his father and was aware of his health and spirits.

