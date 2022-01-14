Alejandro Zendejas, the attacker who caught the attention of Matías Almeyda in Chivas and aims to reinforce America

The striker from Juarez did not manage to consolidate with the Flock, but his performances with Necaxa served to arouse the interest of the Eagles

MEXICO — Alexander Zendejas He clarifies that he was born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, every time he is asked about his country of origin. The striker has dual nationality, reached the MX League because it attracted the attention of Matías Almeyda, then technical Chivas, and now aims to strengthen the America in the Closing 2022.

TO Zendejas they relate him to the United States because he played in the U-17 Stars and Stripes team, in a process in which he coincided with Omir Fernández, who now plays for New York Red Bull, and Jonathan González, who plays for Necaxa , all Mexican Americans. Now, the skillful attacker and one of the Mexican scorers of the last semester, is about to be a reinforcement of the America for the current tournament.

Alejandro Zendejas played 23 games with Chivas and scored one goal. imago7

“Everything is on the right track”, assured a source in Necaxa, about the negotiations with America, for the attacker.

Zendejas hope to be a figure in America, which was not in Chivas. The native of Ciudad Juárez caught the attention of the Herd’s sports intelligence back in 2015 and, after an eight-month follow-up, plus the approval of Matías Almeyda, in 2016 his transfer from FC Dallas to the rojiblancos took place.

The Mexican-American striker did not shine in Chivas, barely played 23 games in four years with the rojiblancos and was sent to Zacatepec for one season, seeking to give him more time to adapt.

His explosion was Necaxa, in which last tournament he scored six goals and distributed assists for his teammates, which propelled him to the Olympic Games lists, heading to Tokyo 2020.

Zendejas He is 1.65 meters tall, has a dribble, ease in finding the hole in the pass for goal and detonated in front of the goal last tournament, he was not a figure of Chivas, but they expect it to be America, which aims to be your next destination.