America negotiates for defender Jorge Meré, confirms the German Koln

America is negotiating another signing! Confirmed from the own voice of the coach of the German club FC Köln, the Eagles are bidding for Jorge Meré, Spanish central defender for whom they have recognized conversations between both institutions to finalize this transaction, which would serve for the azulcremas to replace the departure of Emanuel Aguilera.

“I can confirm that there is a concrete offer (from America) for him (Jorge Meré) and that we are thinking about it. I have the feeling that he also wants to change.” Steffen Baumgart said, helmsman of the Bundesliga club, this Thursday at a press conference.

???? #Baumgart über Jorge Meré: Es stimmt, dass es für Jorge ein konkretes Angebot eines anderen Vereins gibt. Wir beschäftigen uns damit und wir unterhalten uns mit Jorge darüber. It is ist noch keine Entscheidung gefallen. #KOEFCB #effzeh — 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) January 13, 2022

With serious questions about the performance of the central defender in recent tournaments, the Americanist board seeks to reinforce that position in which -currently- they have Sebastián Cáceres, Jordan Silva and Bruno Valdez, remembering that Aguilera went to Atlas as a free player A few days ago, something that the azulcrema fans thanked Alejandro Irarragorri, the strong man of the Rojinegros.

Who is Jorge Mere?

Cataloged at the time as one of the central defenders with the greatest projection in Spanish football, this 24-year-old boasts in his record the European Championships at Under-19 and Under-21 level, in addition to a long journey with FC Köln in Germany, which he arrived in 2017 from Sporting de Gijón.

With a right-handed profile and 1.82 meters tall, Meré has an estimated cost of €2.5 million, according to the portal Transfermarkt. This season he has eight games and 488 minutes, although in the most recent three days he did not participate, noting that against Hertha Berlin he was not even called up.

America transfers in 2022

If confirmed the hiring of Jorge Meré with America, would be the fourth signing for Clausura 2022, remembering that at the moment the new players in the institution are the Chilean Diego Valdes and the mexicans Jonathan dos Santos and Alejandro Zendejas.

