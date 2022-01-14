Ángela Aguilar’s perfume is an aphrodisiac and the favorite of celebs

the successful singer Angela Aguilar He is almost an open book with his fans, although the truth is that everything that concerns his sentimental life is taken care of with great suspicion.

The young daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez has led her career free of scandals and, to the delight of her millions of followers, she often shares bits of her favorite activities.

One way that Angela interacts with her audience is through YouTube, where she posts vlogs that are well received by all of her channel’s subscribers.

A fashion lover and a true trendsetter, the interpreter of songs such as “In Reality”, “Dime how you want” and “Your blood in my body” has worn like few authentic milestones of exclusive firms, and it was during a video that we learned what smells Angela Aguilar.

What does Angela Aguilar smell like?

Ángela Aguilar is the most fashionista of the dynasty, led by the patriarch Pepe Aguilar. Although her beautiful mom, Aneliz Álvarez, always looks impeccable, and her older sister Aneliz Aguilar also loves the best outfits, it is the young singer who takes the crown.

In one of her vlogs, Ángela revealed that her favorite perfume is santal 33 from Le Labo, in fact, he assured that it is the only one he uses. So now you know if you are thinking of sending a gift to the Mexican music star.

“This is my perfume, Santal 33, it’s the only one I use,” confessed the beautiful singer. “He’s my favorite in the world.”

Le Labo is a brand born in New York that already has a branch in Mexico City. The firm was created by Fabrice Penot and Edouard Roschi, two former L’Oreal employees, and now works in partnership with Estée Lauder.

Brad Pitt, Meghan Markle, Zuria Vega, and Justin Bieber are just a few of the celebrities who love to smell Santal 33, which emerged on the fragrance market in 2010. Notably, this much-loved fragrance also has romantic candlelight.

The fragrance of Santal 33 is so stimulating that it is also considered a aphrodisiac. The perfume is made with notes of sandalwood, cardamom, iris, amber, centre, papyrus from Egypt and cedar from Virginia, which makes it so special.

The cost? The bottle of 100 milliliters exceeds 5 thousand Mexican pesos.