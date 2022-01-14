Another 12 Samsung mobiles receive the January 2022 Android update

Do you have one of these Samsung? You can now download the January 2022 Android update to your mobile or tablet.

After a first phase with seven devices updated with the January security patch, Samsung has decided to continue updating some of its phones with the latest Android update available.

This second phase includes various high-end models of the latest generations of the Galaxy series, as well as mid-range and low-end models released in previous years.

Samsung updates several models to the January security patch

Some of the devices included in this second phase of the January patch distribution have received it along with the update to android 12, which since the end of November began to reach the devices of the South Korean catalog.

This is the case of the Samsung Galaxy A52s, which already has Android 12 and the January update for a few days.

In addition to this model, we can find others such as the popular Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note20, the brand’s latest generation of folding smartphones, as well as one of the cheapest samsung phones, the Samsung Galaxy A01. The full list of models receiving the update is available below:

Galaxy A01

Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Samsung GalaxyNote 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s

It may draw attention that among the devices is the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. However, it must be borne in mind that, despite the fact that the device was launched on the market at the beginning of the year, it still had the December 2021 security patch.

The rollout of the January update is not over yet: there are still many models of the Galaxy series to receive the update, which will probably be distributed throughout the world as the days go by.

