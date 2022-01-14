Antonio Mohamed, new coach of Atlético Mineiro

After a period of inactivity, Antonio Mohamed will have a job taking charge of Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil

The Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed, three times champion of the MX League, was officially announced as the new coach of Atlético Mineiro in Brazil. The ‘Turco’ will face his first challenge in Rio de Janeiro football after directing in Mexico, Argentina and Spain.

Antonio Mohamed became the new coach of Atlético Mineiro. @Athletic

Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético’s director of football, shared Mohamed’s arrival with the club’s fans. The contract is for one year and the deal was finalized on Wednesday night.

“We always hope to make the best decision. In football, evaluations are based on the result, hopefully he will come and emulate in our squad the characteristics that he implemented in his previous teams. He is a very successful technician and here we will be waiting for him and his three assistants to arrive”, said the manager in Gallo TV.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Without a job since his relationship with Monterrey ended, at the end of 2020, the coach must sign for two seasons and arrives with a coaching staff with three assistants at Galo’s request.

And Mohamed’s career as a coach is full of successes. Idol of the Hurricane of Argentina, the 51-year-old professional comes from living a good stage in Monterrey, where he won several trophies and fulfilled the promise he made to his son, who died in 2006.

‘El Turco’ has also managed Colón, Independiente, Tijuana, América, teams with which he won Liga MX, and Celta de Vigo from Spain.

• With information from Gazeta Press and ESPN.com.br