Anuel AA and his alleged romance with a Dominican urban

After the wave of rumors about the apparent sentimental relationship of the reggaeton Puerto Rican Anuel AA with the Dominican urban exponent, Yailin “the most viral”, media such as TelemundoUnivision, Los Angeles Times or People in Spanish ensure that, with their latest actions, the rapper It seems to confirm that he is in a relationship again.

According to People magazine in its Spanish-speaking version, after being caught attending a performance of the dancer where he did not stop admiring her, Karol G’s ex no longer seems to hide his intimate relationship with the urban music performer, whom he has apparently filled of expensive gifts.

In his Instagram stories, the singer showed off the valuable jewels that the young woman has been wearing for a few days as part of her outfit.

“Here [todo el] The world is at least 100 thousand above”, wrote Anuel next to the video that shows the diamonds that Yailin wears on her neck and wrist.

External source (Anuel AA accompanied Yailin in one of her presentations at a nightclub in Santo Domingo. )

The singer, for her part, published Anuel’s video in her stories, adding a second recording with three red hearts, where she shows the Puerto Rican hugging her neck.

This apparent confirmation of a new love did not go down well with reggaeton fans who apparently do not approve of his new conquest, and have gone out of their way to praise and mention the ex-partner of Anuel AAColombian singer Karol G.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/14/photo-montage-of-the-face-of-a-man-and-a-woman-02a9833f. jpg

“After it tired of crying to Karol G for them to come back finally gave up,” wrote a fan of the ex-partner.