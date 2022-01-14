Are you sick or broke? This is the true situation of Luis Miguel

Carlos Bremer, one of Luis Miguel’s best friends, clears up the rumors about his health and financial situation. Photo: Getty

Luis Miguel always gives something to talk about, be it because of his loves, his past, his health and now, his finances. The artist, who with the three seasons of Luis Miguel, the series, a production based on his life, not only managed to become a trend, but also obtained great dividends for the story, he does not give statements to the media and his life remains a mystery. There has been speculation in recent days about the health of ´El Sol, de México´, and several media outlets, including Radius Formula Y TvNotesThey said that, according to someone close to the artist, the idol was going through a period of depression, caused by his excesses and by being bankrupt, in addition to a problem with his arm, because, they say, he would have had an accident in June of last year, but by not doing the proper recovery process, he would have incurred several hospital expenses, produced by a new operation in this part of his body, because he would even have been on the verge of losing it. They also mentioned the great expenses of living in a 5-star hotel during the quarantine.

took the chance

Now, Carlos Bremer, his great friend, and one of the architects of the rebirth of the career of Sun, referred to the real situation of his friend, and in statements to the program windowing, clarified the situation of the interpreter of When the sun heats. “He took advantage of the opportunity,” Bremer said, referring to the Netflix series, “he cleaned up all his mistakes, and today he was very good with everyone, he fulfilled his debts to everyone and once again gave us the emotion of to have him again as the great he is.” The businessman, who along with Miguel Alemán Magnani, was at the forefront of the resurgence of Luis Miguel, also referred to an additional profit that surprised them, “He resurrected his songs, now our young people enjoy them It is something that the truth is that when we made the rescue plan we had not seen it, we did not see it coming”.

Regarding his health, Bremer, one of the sharks in Shark Tank Mexico, He talked about a problem, but not exactly the arm. “He couldn’t sing because he has a problem with one ear, but we told him that there was no other opportunity, there was no other solution, that we need him up on stage, which is where he is great.”

The businessman reiterated in the interview his loyalty to the artist, to whom he is united by a close bond that is maintained over time. “I will always be his friend, I will always take care of him, for me he is someone who has given Mexico so much, and I don’t care what problems he may have, you always have to be there to support him… He can do a thousand things, he gets on stage, grabs the microphone and he is the best in history, the best in America.”