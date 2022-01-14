Aside from Shark Tank, Mark Cuban Says 80% of His New Investments Are in Crypto

The comedian and former presenter of the DailyShowBillionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Jon Stewart, said summed up the complexities of the cryptocurrency space in practical terms.

In an interview with Stewart on a podcast on Thursday, Cuban said he was not focusing on price speculation around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), comparing them to “gamesmanship” similar to those of the actions. The Dallas Mavericks owner explained to Stewart some of the basics of this space, calling it “trustless and decentralized,” in which token holders have a “normally equal vote” to determine the direction of each project, features that attracted the billionaire investor.

“The investments I’m making right now are not in traditional businesses,” Cuban said. “Eighty percent of the investments I make that aren’t on Shark Tank are in and around cryptocurrencies.”

Cuban theorized how a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, could function to provide colonoscopies and other necessary medical procedures. He also posited that many new businesses modeled after the crypto economy – decentralized and trustless – would disrupt traditional institutions, including banking, insurance and the book industry.

“This is 1995 for cryptocurrencies,” Cuba said, referring to the fact that the cryptocurrency industry was still in its early days, just like the Internet:

“[La criptomoneda es] hard to understand and it’s a hassle, but ten years from now, these apps – there will be those that are successful – will create their own economy, and just like in the days of the internet, it will be the younger generation that discovers it first and is innovative”.

star pose SharkTank about crypto assets has changed significantly in recent years, once saying he would “rather have bananas” than gold or BTC. Since then, the billionaire investor has backed Polygon (MATIC), invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in tokenized carbon offsets, and called for more stablecoin regulations.

Stewart hinted at having a better understanding of space as a technological and economic issue rather than one consisting entirely of a currency system, but still expressed concern about leaving decisions to any one crowd. The comedian had already joked about the possibility of starting a token project with his name in 2021:

And if you like the “website” you’ll love my next project. Crypto “Stewcoin”! — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) December 16, 2021