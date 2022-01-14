Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick, sources say

The New York Knicks are acquiring forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The Knicks will send forward Kevin Knox II and a 2022 first-round pick via the Charlotte Hornets to the Hawks for Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, sources said.

Reddish, the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, fell victim to an overcrowded roster of talented young wing players in Atlanta. That ultimately left him out of the role or on track for a contract extension, and the Hawks prioritized moving him before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Follow all the action from the 2021-22 NBA season across the ESPN family of channels, including ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Friday January 14

• Warriors at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Mavericks at Grizzlies, 10 p.m. ET Wednesday January 19

• Hornets at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Clippers at Nuggets, 10:00 p.m. ET

Reddish, 22, has averaged career highs in points (11.9), field goal percentage (40%) and free throw percentage (90%) this season. He’s also shooting 38% from 3-point range this season, compared to 26% last season.

Reddish has also had two 30-point games, something he hadn’t done in his first two NBA seasons. Reddish gives the Knicks a versatile young wing to grow with his core of talent, including his former Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 draft, but has been unable to gain ground in New York.

The first-round pick is the key acquisition for the Hawks, giving general manager Travis Schlenk a bigger asset in his arsenal to use in trades as he actively seeks to make improvements on a team whose slow start comes after a trip to the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Charlotte’s first-round pick is protected through the top 18 picks in 2022, the top 16 in 2023 and the top 14 in 2024 and 2025. It becomes two second-round picks if not used before 2026.