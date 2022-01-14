Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao – Match Report – 13 January, 2022

(Jordi Blanco) — Athletic Bilbao will defend the Super Cup title it won in 2021 on Sunday after beating Atlético de Madrid in a semifinal that went from (absolute) boredom to the electricity and passion of the outcome.

He won by coming back in the blink of an eye 2-1, waking up the clash with the implausible goal of the colchoneros thanks to the goals of Yeray and Nico Williams, who revolutionized with his entry to the lions to end patience of a soporific Athletic.

Nothing to do with the Classic, the meeting between lions and colchoneros lacked a passion in the stands that caused a game lacking rhythm, without speed or excellence between two teams that let themselves be infected by the cold environment, completing a soporific first part, in which only two controversial plays had to be highlighted, one in each area, of which the referee did not want to know anything… And that did not even motivate the expected protests. The minimum.

The 0-0 was maintained until game time, when a soft center into the Athletic area finished off with a header without apparent danger, but tight, Joao Felix. It seemed that Yeray could reject the ball or Unai Simón could save it without further difficulty… But one for the other, neither went for the ball, which gently crashed into the post and entered the goal after bouncing off the goalkeeper’s back international.

Almost without realizing it, Atlético was ahead, in the ideal scenario in view of the low pace of the clash and with half an hour to go to achieve victory… When, then, Marcelino reacted by making a daring triple substitution, to try give another flavor to the duel.

And said and done, suddenly Athletic was revolutionized, began to dominate a timid Atlético who, after being saved twice by Oblak, received the punishment at the exit of a corner taken by Muniain and that Yeray, an imperial header, finished off network.

With no time for Simeone’s men to accept the blow, Oblak reappeared to save the 1-2, but he could no longer hit the back corner, badly rejected by the defense and brutally finished off by the young Nico Williams on goal.

In just four minutes, Athletic turned the game around and left an Atlético with no response capacity so shaken in morale that they were able to reach the end of the game with unexpected calm.

On Sunday, like a year ago in Seville against Barça, he will start again as the scapegoat. But remembering that they already defeated him in the semi-final, they will look to strike against Real Madrid themselves to link their second consecutive Super Cup title.