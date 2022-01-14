Attention! Change of protocol for international travelers in Cuban province

This January 12, the province of Sancti Spíritus reported that it will update its sanitary protocols to adapt them to the scenario that the territory is currently experiencing.

After the opening of borders in Cuba, those who traveled to the island only had to show their vaccination certificate and the one known as Advance Traveler Information.

With the emergence of Ómicron, the Cuban health authorities have implemented extra measures, such as the request for PCR to all travelers and the requirement of quarantine in some cases.

In addition, to date, Cuban travelers arriving from abroad are asked to “report” to their medical office to keep track of their stay on the island.

What has changed then? At least in Sancti Spíritus they have decided to apply a new measure for international travelers.

According Escambray, from now on “it is indicated carry out a SUMA antigen test on everyone who arrives in Sancti Spíritus, and repeat it on the seventh day; if the sample is positive, then it is confirmed with PCR.”

According to information from Juventud Rebelde, all the biological reagents (monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies and the control protein) of this 100% Cuban test They come from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Sancti Spíritus.

“In just four hours the presence of the virus can be identified”, through this test validated “by the prestigious Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, in Havana, and based on the technology of the Ultra Microanalytical System (Suma)”, they add.

NEW SANITARY MEASURES IN SANCTI SPÍRITUS

The director of the Provincial Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology in the territory, Dr. Carlos Ruiz Santos, pointed out that the protocol update includes “the home admission of any person with mild symptoms of the disease Y without comorbidities, that has physical space in the home for the required isolation”.

Likewise, all children under two years of age, a group that is not yet immunized, will be admitted to care institutions and isolation centers.

Regarding consultations on Acute Respiratory Infections, he stated that “those who present with symptoms of the disease are given a rapid antigen test.”

If it were negative, “the person returns home and would return 48 hours later, if they persist.”

In the case of being positive, “a PCR is performed immediately and the admission decision is evaluated.”

